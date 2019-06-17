HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, the Chattanooga Police Department received a report of a car chase that began in Knoxville.

According to the Hamilton County General Sessions Court affidavit, Chattanooga resident Theonda Thorne rammed multiple U.S. Marshall vehicles in Knoxville before getting on I-75 and trying to flee back to Chattanooga.

He had several aggravated robbery warrants out of Chattanooga and was reported to be an extremely violent gang member who is usually armed, according to the affidavit.

A Chattanooga Police officer said he parked his patrol car at exit 11 on I-75 South after he was dvised that Thorne was traveling in excess of 130 MPH in a gray Nissan Altima with a New York tag.

Just before 3 p.m., the officer said he saw Thorne's car driving in the left emergency lane at a high rate of speed.

As Thorne neared the officer, he lost control, hit the concrete divider and spun out, colliding with another vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The officer approached the Nissan Altima and saw Thorne reach under his seat. He said he gave Thorne numerous verbal commands to keep his hands up.

According to the affidavit, Thorne tried to get back in his car while officers worked to pull him out of the passenger side. They put Thorne in handcuffs after a short struggle.

Investigators said there was a strong marijuana odor in the car, and they found a digital scale on the floor of the car. They also found a pistol under the driver's seat.

Thorne is arrested on three outstanding aggravated robbery warrants, according to the affidavit. He will be charged with felony evading, reckless driving, reckless endangerment (felony), speeding, driving without a license, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm, while in the commission of a violent felony.