The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a robbery at an ATM outside a bank located in the 1800 block of Kingston Pike on Saturday night.

The victim told officers that a man, later identified as 45-year-old James Lahrman, approached her while she was inside her vehicle at the ATM and attempted to forcefully take her money and did take her cell phone, according to a KPD Facebook post.

KPD said the victim was able to get her phone back and quickly drive away while calling 911.

Officers immediately responded to the area and located the suspect, taking him into custody without incident, according to officers.

Lahrman is charged with robbery, attempted robbery and interference with 911, according to KPD.