JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was arrested Saturday after investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he drove a van into a tent belonging to the Republican Party of Duval County.

Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to the Walmart at 11900 Atlantic Blvd. in Kernan Village after witnesses called 911.

Witnesses told JSO that a man in his 20s driving an older brown Chevy van pulled up to the tent before driving through, running over their tables and chairs. Volunteers for the Republican Party were registering people to vote.

No volunteers were hurt, according to JSO. Witnesses said the driver of the van, stopped the vehicle, get out of the van and took a video while making obscene gestures before he left.

"I thought he was going to slow down, but he didn't and he gunned his engine and headed straight," a volunteer with the Republican Party of Duval County who said she was narrowly missed by the car said.

JSO said intelligence detectives were called to the scene, though it is unsure if the crash was politically motivated.

"We’re obviously going to follow that up and we take that very seriously," said JSO Lieutenant Larry Gayle. "Anybody who interrupts a political process in this country needs to be taken very seriously."

