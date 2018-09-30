Knoxville — The Knoxville Police Department arrested the Knoxville man wanted for the attempted murder of a KPD officer just before 5 p.m. today, Sept. 30.

On July 17 around 2:38 p.m., KPD Officer Dean Ray responded to an alarm at the Time Out Deli at 1428 N. Central, while on patrol.

KPD said Officer Ray saw Ryan Stephen Stiles, 40, leave the deli, which was closed, and get into a silver Mercury Mountaineer parked near the front door. Stiles sped away and Officer Ray pursued him down Woodland Avenue.

During the chase, Stiles fired at Officer Ray about four times with a handgun, shooting out the back window of the Mountaineer, according to KPD.

Officials said Stiles crossed into the opposite lane causing another officer to swerve onto the sidewalk. Stiles jumped out of the still moving car at the intersection of Whittle Springs and Chicago Avenue.

KPD said officers searched the area but could not find Stiles. They also said the Mountaineer was stolen in Knox County on July 9.

Officer Ray was unharmed, according to KPD.

Stiles was arrested at a residence on Thorngrove Pike and charged with one count of attempted murder (officer involved), one count of evading arrest and two counts of simple possession, according to officials. He will be held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $120,000 bond.

© 2018 WBIR