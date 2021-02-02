Suspect arrested in Tennessee after fatally shooting Virginia police officer

Officer Michael D. Chandler with the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Department has died after being shot during a welfare check.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A Virginia man is in police custody tonight after an extensive search and investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement following the fatal shooting of a Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer early Saturday.

The 33-year-old male was apprehended without incident by the Kingsport Police Department's Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at the Travel Inn located in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport.

The Big Stone Gap Police Chief, Stephen Hamm, has issued a statement following the death of one of his officers.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform our community of the line of duty death of Officer Michael D. Chandler. His battle to survive today was truly miraculous. But, he succumbed to his injuries around 7:00 p.m. this evening at the hospital with his family at his side. Mike's loss will be felt by our town and across all of Wise County. Not only did he serve as an officer with the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Department, but also as a volunteer with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight, as this should have been a day to celebrate his 29th birthday - not a day to mourn his passing."

The suspect is currently being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Virginia. Charges related to the shooting of the officer are pending at this time.

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Wise County Sheriff's Office and Bristol Police Department assisted with the apprehension in Kingsport.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, in coordination with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, Wise County Sheriff's Office and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Anyone with information related to this incident, please contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.