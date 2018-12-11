Knox County — Charges were filed Monday against a former Karns High School student when he appeared at the school after being asked to leave.

Daniel Bell, 18, is charged with aggravated criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn.

Bell was at the Byington Solway Road school Monday morning. He was asked to leave, according to Glenn.

A "third party" said Bell had made a threat, according to Glenn.

As a precaution the school was put on lockdown about 11:30 a.m. and an alert went out that a threat had been made.

Authorities, however, could not confirm a threat actually was made.

Bell, who graduated last year, returned to the school Monday, and he then was charged, according to Glenn.

Knox County Schools referred questions to the Sheriff's Office.

