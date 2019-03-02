MORRISTOWN, Tennessee — Morristown Police have charged a Talbott man in connection with last night’s hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on East Morris Boulevard outside an Olive Garden on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing East Morris Boulevard near Terrace Lane when he was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck, according to authorities.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, according to a press release.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with broken bones, according to Morristown PD.

Today, Ricky Perry, 57, turned himself into police, according to officials.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury and failure to immediately report an accident, according to officials.

Perry was transported to the Hamblen County Jail with a $25,000 bond, according to Morristown PD.