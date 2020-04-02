KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man accused of first-degree murder after a deadly sword attack in North Knoxville last November is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

William Benning, 29, is charged with first-degree murder after Collin Davis, 29, was found in a basement behind a door that Benning had nailed shut. Davis had wounds "consistent with a sword," according to authorities.

Police found a sword with blood on the blade and the handle inside the house.

Benning and Davis got into a fight on Nov. 6, according to Davis's housemate, John Williams. According to records, Benning swung a sword and threatened Davis.

RELATED: Suspect to appear in court on Nov. 26 after fatal sword attack

According to a warrant, a woman later saw Benning cleaning up "a large amount of blood in the dining room."

Benning is currently in custody.