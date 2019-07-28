MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — An Athens man is dead after victims claim he was attempting to invade a residence with several people inside and fired a shot at another person, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joe Guy said McMinn County deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Road 114 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found Sante Mack, 39, lying in the yard, severely injured from a gunshot wound, according to officials. Deputies helped Mack as detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Sheriff Guy said it appeared Mack had been at the residence earlier on Saturday evening and had a previous relationship with one of the females who were there.

Officials said Mack had apparently returned to the residence after midnight and was attempting to enter the residence through a window. When the people inside confronted him, Mack assaulted one of the females with the gun, then fired a shot at them.

A male in the residence, Jesse V. Applebee, 34, was also armed and fired a shot that struck Mack, as the three females in the residence retreated further inside. Mack fell outside and the people in the residence called 911, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Guy said Mack was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died Sunday morning from his injuries.

Detectives said the incident is still under investigation. No one has been charged at this time.