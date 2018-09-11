A man who was pulled over for a violation of state registration reportedly had $21,000 worth of drugs in his car.

An officer saw a white 2001 Lincoln Continental traveling on Vermont Avenue near Meade Street around 3:48 p.m. Wednesday and stopped it. The driver stopped and immediately ran, according to Knoxville Police.

The officer caught him about a block away and he resisted arrest, a release said.

"During the altercation, the suspect threw a case containing drugs over a fence, and a stolen 9mm handgun fell from the suspect's person onto the ground," KPD said.

After he was arrested, he allegedly refused to give his name and any personal identifying information. However, the police department said investigators did some digging and figured out his identity.

He has been identified as Fred Driggs, 26, of Knoxville.

"The drugs that were seized were 92 grams of Heroin and 23 grams of Methamphetamine, with an estimated total street value of approximately $21,000. The handgun that the suspect was armed with was reported stolen from a north Knoxville home burglary," the release said.

According to KPD, Driggs was also found to be in possession of $2,068 in cash, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.

"The suspect has a lengthy criminal history and had an active Parole Violation for Robbery out of the state of Oregon at the time of his arrest," KPD said.

He's being held on $179,000 bond.

© 2018 WBIR