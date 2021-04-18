Suspect hospitalized, TBI responding after officer-involved shooting in Morgan County

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Russell Johnson said the shooting happened on Coal Hill Road.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has agents en route to the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Russell Johnson said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Coal Hill Road.

Officials said the suspect was shot and taken to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, according to officials.