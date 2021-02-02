Suspect involved in series of robberies in Roane Co. arrested after chase in two counties

Williams was arrested in Loudon County and charged with felony evading. He is also facing charges in Roane County.

TENNESSEE, USA — A suspect involved in a series of robberies in Roane County has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase in two counties Tuesday morning.

The chase started in Roane County and then crossed over into Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said that the suspect identified as, Donald I. Williams, of Kingston, side-swiped one car, continued on and then crashed into three other cars.

No injuries were reported.

Williams was arrested in Loudon County and charged with felony evading. He is also facing charges in Roane County.