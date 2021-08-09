x
Crime

Wanted suspect recently seen driving vehicle with bullet holes

Fredrick "Half Dead" Spradling is wanted on multiple charges including aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has put out a renewed effort to find a man who has been wanted on several charges since January of this year. 

Fredrick "Half Dead" Spradling is wanted on charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of cocaine, according to a Facebook post by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Spradling also has multiple out-of-state warrants, the Crime Stoppers post said. 

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Spradling was seen recently driving a 2016 white Dodge Charger with bullet holes covered by tape on the front passenger door, according to the Crime Stoppers post. 

There is a reward for up to $1,000 for anyone who has any information about the whereabouts of Spradling, the Crime Stoppers post said. 

If you would like to submit a tip, visit easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or download the free mobile P3 TIPS app. 

