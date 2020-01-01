HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — The man Officer Spencer Daniel Bristol was chasing when he died has been arrested, police said.

19-year-old Emani Martin was the passenger in the vehicle that fled from Officer Bristol Monday night across I-65 when Bristol was hit and killed by oncoming traffic.

Police said Martin was with the driver, 19-year-old Kevin Jordan, involved in drug transactions around Madison and Goodlettsville just before the high-speed chase began in Hendersonville.

Bristol chased him, pursuing the car driven by Jordan through Goodlettsville and Madison before wrecking out at the merger of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard at I-65 South. After the crash, Martin ran across all lanes of I-65, and Bristol was chasing him on foot when he was struck by oncoming traffic.

Detectives with Hendersonville Police were able to locate Martin at a home on Clifton Avenue. Metro Nashville North Precinct officers were able to arrest Martin without incident and transferred him to Hendersonville police custody.

He is facing charges of evading arrest, criminal responsibility for reckless endangerment and was booked into the Sumner County Jail.

As of this writing, bond information was not available.

This story was originally reported by WSMC