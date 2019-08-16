UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two people involved in vandalizing and taking money from an ATM.

It happened in the early morning hours of August 10 at the Commercial

Bank ATM machine located at 111 Tazewell Pike in Luttrell.

A bank surveillance camera captured a photo of a male suspect wearing what appears to be a hunting mask, gray/blue long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans. Investigators believe there was another man there as well.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Union County Sheriff's Office at (865)992-5212 or (865)992-4062.

The ATM will have to be replaced.