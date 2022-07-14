Deputies: 4 arrested after shooting in Cocke County

Deputies said they arrested the suspects at gunpoint due to the violence used during the 911 call information.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested after a shooting in Cocke County, deputies said.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, the shooting started on Rock Hill Road and ended on Highway 340 in Parrottsville City.

Several agencies responded including the Parrottsville Fire Department, the Cocke County Fire/EMA Department, and the Newport Police Department.