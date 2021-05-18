Sevier County Sheriff: Corryton man charged after shooting near Boyd's Creek Highway

The case is still under investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday 12:30 p.m.) A Corryton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting reported near the White Star Market in Sevier County Tuesday evening, deputies said.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said that around 7:50 p.m., authorities received a 911 call in reference to a shooting at the parking lot of White Star Market at 705 Boyd’s Creek Highway.

Authorities arrived on the scene and said they found a man that had been shot and discovered that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies said that a few minutes later the vehicle was stopped on Sevierville Road inside Knox County and the suspect, identified as Sheldon Travis Rosenbaum, 30, of Corryton, was arrested.

An investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a domestic-related issue that had transpired in the parking lot of the store.

The victim, identified as David Dewayne DeArmond, 50, of Seymour, was transported to UT Medical Center.

Deputies said that Rosenbaum was transported to Sevier County Jail where he was charged with attempt to commit first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, and felony possession of a weapon.

He is being held for arraignment and has outstanding felony charges in Jefferson County, according to deputies.

The case is still under investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): Deputies said that a man got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night near the White Star Market before he shot another man. The man was likely her current boyfriend, deputies said.

The woman and the man then ran into the White Star Market while the suspect drove away from the scene. He was later taken into custody after a traffic stop, deputies said. They said they found a gun that may have been used in the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital for injuries, officials said. At the time, he was breathing and conscious, but deputies said they were not sure about the extent of his injuries.

"We’re lucky officers were able to respond and take him into custody quickly," said Sevier Co. Sheriff Chief Deputy Michael Hodges.

--

A shooting forced crews to close Boyds Creek Highway in Seymour Tuesday night. Officials said it happened near the White Star Market. Later that evening, at around 9:24 p.m., officials said that the road was back open.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department said suspects are in custody.

Firefighters closed Boyds Creek Highway between Pitner Road and Wade Road for the incident.

They asked travelers to use different routes.

Additional information about events leading up to the shooting or identifying information about the suspects was not immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.