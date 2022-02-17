UTPD: 3 suspects identified after pellet gun shootings on campus

UTPD said it expects to file charges against the three.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Police Department investigators have identified three suspects related to at least one drive-by pellet gun shooting on campus last weekend.

UTPD has not publicly named the suspects yet, but said it expects to file charges against the three and said the investigation continues.

Police said the suspects are related to at least one of two pellet gun shootings that happened on campus last Friday at Melrose Place and Andy Holt Avenue.

UT said an 18-year-old student reported the incident Friday night on Andy Holt Avenue around 9 p.m. The student told campus police two men in a white sedan shot her in the side with a pellet gun near the Fred Brown residence hall and then drove off toward Cumberland Avenue.

A similar incident happened earlier Friday around 1:30 a.m. as another student and her boyfriend were walking back from Carrick Hall to Massey Hall. A vehicle drove past and someone inside shot pellets at them, the report said. The woman was hit in the upper eyelid and suffered slight swelling in the eye.

Campus police said Monday they believe the incidents were part of a social media trend.

"We want to make our students aware that engaging in this type of behavior is a crime. You could be charged with simple assault or a more serious crime should the victim sustain serious bodily injury," UTPD said in a release.

UTPD said you can call at 865-974-3114 or download the LiveSafe app to access campus services and resources.

The Knoxville Police Department said it has also have taken a couple of reports of similar incidents in recent months, although that doesn't mean these are related to what UTPD is investigating.

According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, on Oct. 23 several victims reported people drove by and shot them with a pellet gun in the 17th Street and Cumberland Avenue area.

One of the victims told authorities he'd also been assaulted by someone in the suspect vehicle. Police found the vehicle and arrested six young men from the Alcoa and Maryville areas.

Also early Oct. 23, people in a black sedan shot a pellet gun at a 19-year-old woman walking on Cumberland Avenue, according to Erland.