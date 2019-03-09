KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee football player accused of domestic assault appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested at a UT dorm late last month over an incident with his girlfriend.

Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threaten his girlfriend and say he would "shoot up the school."

Police said Thompson admitted he and his girlfriend were fighting but denied physically harming her or making any threats.

RELATED: UT football player suspended after arrest for domestic assault

Knoxville Police Department

His Tuesday morning arraignment was short.

Thompson is due back in court Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

The Vols have suspended Thompson indefinitely.

It's not the first time Thompson has been accused of inappropriate behavior. Records from Richland County, South Carolina show Thompson has a history of violence.

RELATED: Suspended UT football player has alleged history of domestic violence, court records show

A restraining order was filed against him for alleged harassment and stalking in January 2018.

In the restraining order, the victim who filed the motion said that after she tried to break up with him multiple times and told him to stop contacting her, Thompson threatened to kill himself on multiple occasions. That threat made her "believe it's [her] fault," according to court documents.

Thompson also allegedly texted her and said he would kill her if she found another guy. He said he would kill the guy as well.

"I fully believe this threat because he has a history of violence against me and others," the victim wrote in the restraining order. "He has physically slapped me, choked me and thrown me around. I fear for my safety and am constantly looking over my shoulder."

Thompson and the victim agreed to abide by a Mutual No Contact Order as a result, which was filed in April 2018.

RELATED: Domestic violence advocates applaud UT's suspension of Bryce Thompson