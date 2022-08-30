KPD: Driver who claimed to be passenger charged with crashing into Sweet P's Uptown Corner

The Knoxville Police Department said David England, 45, from Knoxville, was charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was charged Tuesday after the Knoxville Police Department said he crashed into the Sweet P's Uptown Corner restaurant in early August.

They said David England, 45, from Knoxville, was charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. He originally told police that he was a passenger in the car and was asleep when it crashed into the building, according to authorities.

The restaurant was temporarily closed for repairs after the crash. Recently, they posted on social media that they were open for group catering orders but had not totally returned to regular service.

As of Friday, they said the restaurant was structurally stabilized and planned to rebuild with the support of their landlord, Baxter Properties. However, they said the building would continue to be closed to the public.

Police also specified that a hit-and-run crash was not involved in the incident. Originally, they said the car was left at the scene but the driver was gone before officers arrived.

Warrants charging England had not yet been served as of Aug. 30 at around 3 p.m.