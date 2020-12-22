Sweetwater PD confiscates 30 lbs. of THC-laced candy

The police chief worries that the packaging is so similar it could be a danger to young people

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sweetwater police officers made what the chief called a concerning discovery during an arrest Tuesday morning.

According to a post on its Facebook page, officers were checking out a suspicious vehicle at a closed business.

Officers located the person in the vehicle and spotted narcotics on the passenger seat.

When they searched the vehicle, they found three large bags in the trunk filled with over 200 bags of THC-laced edibles.

What bothered Chief Eddie Byrum was that the candy laced with marijuana was packaged to look, at first glance, just like common grocery store candies, like Warheads and Skittles.

The bags do indicate that the contents are "medicated" and have a label indicated how much THC is included and a warning, but if you don't look closely, it would be easy to miss it.

Sweetwater PD said the total dosage in the edibles is approximately 159,000 milligrams of THC and the total weight was approximately 30lbs.