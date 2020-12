No one was injured and law enforcement was not involved in the shooting.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested after firing shots into an occupied vehicle in downtown Sweetwater, police said.

According to a report, the incident was reported in front of the Sweetwater Police Department Friday around 10 a.m.

No one was injured but the vehicle was struck during the shooting.

The woman involved in the incident has been arrested.

Law enforcement was not involved in the shooting.