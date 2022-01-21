Police take man into custody after chase with stolen post office truck in Sweetwater

The Sweetwater Police Department said the mail truck and the items inside it were estimated ton be worth over $60,000.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Police Department said they took Jesse Moser into custody on Thursday, after a short pursuit in Monroe County.

They said an 18-foot mail truck had been stolen from the Sweetwater Post Office Thursday at around 5 p.m., and later learned that the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was pursuing it.

The Sweetwater Police Department joined in the pursuit and laid down stop sticks in front of the truck, flattening its tires, according to a report from authorities. It stopped at the intersection of Oakland Road and Fair Street, they said.

They said the driver was Moser and took him into custody without further incident, and said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office will have charges for him.