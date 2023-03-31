Mother of 2-year-old killed in Valentine's Day shooting in Sweetwater testifies during court hearing

For the first time since the shooting, the mother of the 2-year-old took the witness stand in a court hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Two of the suspects accused in a deadly Sweetwater shooting appeared in court for preliminary hearings on Friday.

Liu Huerta and Itzhui Huerta appeared in front of a judge. The Huerta brothers are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 2-year-old Alayna Butts.

The shooting that occurred on Feb. 14, 2023, left two people dead, including 2-year-old Alayna Butts and the eldest Huerta brother, Lenning Huerta. Liu and Itzhui Huerta were charged with murder in the death of the 2-year-old.

For the first time since the shooting, the mother of the 2-year-old took the witness stand in a court hearing.

The mother -- Sophia Sloan-- was questioned by the defense and prosecution.

Sloan's testimony revealed new details on what she witnessed on February 14 at her Sweetwater home.

She said Lenning Huerta, Itzhui Huerta, Liu Huerta and Malachi Franklin all had guns when they drove to Sloan's house. She said Lenning Huerta was the driver of the red truck and Itzhui Huerta sat in the passenger seat.

Liu Huerta drove a different white car with Franklin sitting in the passenger seat, she said.

At that time, Sloan, her two kids, boyfriend and other friends were inside the home when the group arrived.

She said she did not recognize the group until they got out of the car. As Sloan stood at her door, she said Lenning and Itzhui made their way to her porch.

She said during this time the group was screaming at her to let them in her house. The group asked for someone to come out.

As Lenning and Itzhui got closer to her house, Sloan said she grabbed a pole and hit Itzhui with it. Itzhui then grabbed Sloan and pushed her, she said.

Seconds later, she said the first gunshot went off, hitting Sloan's 2-year-old in the head as she was standing by her side. Investigators said Lenning Huerta, the brother who died, was believed to have fired the first shot.

Itzhui Huerta, Lui Huerta and Malachi Franklin were all arrested after the shooting and charged with the 2-year-old's murder. Investigators said the three were criminally responsible for the child's death even though it was Lenning Huerta who police believed shot her.

"Once a gun was fired, all -- anybody there -- who was armed participated. Under the law of Tennessee, you're guilty. If the death occurs, you're responsible," Judge Dwaine Thomas said.

Lawyers for Itzhui and Lui Huerta argued they should not be charged with murder. Their lawyers argued there was no clear evidence as to which brother fired the bullet that hit the child.

Sloan said the first bullet came from the direction of Lenning and Liu, but she said she did not see exactly who did it.

Lenning was hit in the head by bullets fired from inside Sloan's home. He died at the scene from his wounds.

Sloan testified there were issues between the three Huerta brothers and her boyfriend. Sloan said she was not aware of the conflict between her boyfriend and the brothers before the incident.

She said at one point they were all friends and even vacationed together. She said the father of her 2-year-old was the connection to the friendship.

She said the Huerta brothers had even met the 2-year-old in the past.

The cries of a mother who lost her baby filled the room. She said 15 bullet holes were found throughout her home.

"I grabbed her up immediately," Sloan said. "I was trying to push the pressure on her head, so no more blood would come out. But the bullet went in and out the other side."

Judge Thomas said the Huerta brothers' actions in the shooting showed intentions of a violent act while armed.

The brothers are being held on a $3 million dollar bond.