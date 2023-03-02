TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun

The TBI said the man pointed a gun at officers before they shot him. He was taken to a Knoxville hospital for treatment.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.

The TBI said the man pointed a gun at officers when they found him. Sweetwater police said the man hid the gun behind his leg when they arrived, saying he shot at them first after they issued "repeated verbal commands."

Two Sweetwater officers shot at him, hitting him. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being taken to a hospital in Knoxville, according to the TBI. Sweetwater police said the man's condition is unknown.

The TBI said no officers were hurt. SPD put the officers involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave, which they said is routine for this kind of situation.