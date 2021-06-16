Swipe left on danger | Tips for staying safe while using dating apps and online dating

Police recommended meeting in public places, connecting with people before dates and keeping addresses private at first.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On May 25, a man in Magnolia Square Apartments was expecting a date with someone he met online. Instead, authorities said he was stabbed after meeting the woman from a dating website.

Increasingly more people are using dating apps and websites in their search for love. According to the Pew Research Center, 30% of adults in the U.S. said they used a dating website or app and 11% said they have used one in the past year.

And as more people start swiping, police are urging users to be careful when meeting up with someone they meet online.

The Knoxville Police Department is urging people to connect with people before going out with them, either through another platform or a simple phone call. There are even some date ideas people can do from home, such as screen-sharing a movie or playing a video game together.

Connecting with the other person can help prevent a date from turning into a dangerous situation. It can also help people tell whether they're right to be interested in a person.

Police also urged users to consider the kind of website or app they're scrolling through, and think about the kind of audience it caters to.

They also urged people to meet up in a public place for the first few dates, instead of meeting up at a person's home. Many websites also recommend keeping your address private until you meet each other in person and establish rapport with each other.

According to court records, the Knoxville man who was stabbed in Magnolia Square Apartments used Seeking Arrangement, an online dating site. The site promises users they'll meet beautiful and successful people. But his encounter turned violent.

According to officials, he was expecting to just meet up with Mya Young, but another man followed along — Ethan Stone. Authorities said they stabbed the man in the back and robbed him.