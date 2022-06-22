TBI: Woman indicted for arson after 2021 structure fire in Tazewell

Mary Eileen Weeks, a 60-year-old, was charged with one count of arson, according to the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Hancock County woman was indicted after allegedly starting a structure fire in 2021, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Mary Eileen Weeks, a 60-year-old, was charged with one count of arson, according to the TBI.

In May 2021, TBI agents joined the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Alanthus Hill Volunteer Fire Department in investigating a structure fire that happened in the 4900 block of Powell River Road in Tazewell, the TBI said.

Investigators determined that the fire had been intentionally set. During the investigation, information was found that identified Weeks as the suspect, according to the TBI.

Weeks was arrested on Wednesday morning and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $20,000 bond.