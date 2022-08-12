TPD: Sergeant breaks ankle while arresting man

During a struggle, Sgt. Andrew Sturgill and Tazewell resident Danny Williams fell down a set of front porch stairs, the Tazewell Police Department said.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was hurt while attempting to detain a man, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Sgt. Andrew Sturgill made a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary a Florida license plate at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street on Thursday, August 11, the TPD said.

The driver, Tazewell resident Danny Williams, got out of the car and attempted to enter a house, according to the TPD.

Sturgill chased Williams and made contact with him on the front steps of the house. During a struggle, Sturgill and Williams fell down the stairs resulting in Sturgill breaking his ankle, the TPD said.

Williams attempted to flee again and Sturgill was able to request help, advise he was injured via radio and arrest Williams without further incident, according to the TPD.

TPD officers and deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office responded to help and took custody of Williams, the TPD said.