Tazewell Police: Driver still at large after police chase

Bert L. Beeler has multiple warrants issued for his arrest, according to the Tazewell Police Department

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tazewell Police Department announced it is looking for a man who led officers on a car chase around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Bert L. Beeler, 56, of Union County has multiple warrants issued for his arrest after fleeing from officers, according to Tazewell Police.

An officer noticed Beeler's vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with no tail lights while pulling a trailer with no lights, Tazewell Police said.

According to Tazewell Police, Dustin Hollis, 26, of White Bluff was a passenger in the vehicle with Beeler.

Tazewell Police said the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the Beeler did not stop.

Beeler continued to drive at a high rate of speed, against incoming traffic and through residence yards, according to Tazewell Police.

Tazewell Police said the officer was assisted during the chase by the New Tazewell Police Department, the Claiborne County Sheriffs Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The pursuit did enter into Union County where Union County units had deployed spike strips at Hickory Valley Road, according to Tazewell Police.

The car finally crashed at the intersection of Seymour Lane and Hickory Valley Road, where Beeler then fled on foot, Tazewell Police said.