Tazewell Police: Man faces several charges after officers find drugs and gun during traffic stop

They said Christopher Dean, 44, of New Tazewell was stopped on Richardson road for a traffic violation. Police searched the car and said they found a large number of narcotics and a gun, as well as $897 in cash.

Dean faces charges for possessing, selling or delivering narcotics. He also faces charges for having a gun and body armor while committing a felony.