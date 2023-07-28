Tazewell police officer struck by a suspected DUI suspect

The suspect was charged with his third DUI along with other multiple charges

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Tazewell police officer, was working an overtime shift when he was struck by a DUI suspect Wednesday night.

According to TPD, at around 9:58 p.m. Officer Jeff Green was turning left onto the US 25-E when the owner of a green Kia sportage ran him off the road and nearly crashed into his cruiser. This led to the officer ending up on the curb.

Later, a traffic stop was made just south of Old Kentucky Road. The driver was then identified as Keith House from London, Kentucky.

TPD also said that after running House's information and a sobriety test, it was determined he was driving under the influence. His driver's license was suspended due to a previous DUI in his home state. This was his third DUI.