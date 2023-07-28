Tazewell police officer struck by a suspected DUI suspect

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A Tazewell police officer, was working an overtime shift when he was struck by a DUI suspect Wednesday night.
According to TPD, at around 9:58 p.m. Officer Jeff Green was turning left onto the US 25-E when the owner of a green Kia sportage ran him off the road and nearly crashed into his cruiser. This led to the officer ending up on the curb.
Later, a traffic stop was made just south of Old Kentucky Road. The driver was then identified as Keith House from London, Kentucky.
TPD also said that after running House's information and a sobriety test, it was determined he was driving under the influence. His driver's license was suspended due to a previous DUI in his home state. This was his third DUI.
Officials said that House, 56, was also charged with failure to maintain lane, due care, Schedule IV drugs, driving on a revoked license and financial responsibility.