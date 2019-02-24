MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested and are now charged after they were caught in an undercover trafficking sting.

TBI has identified the men as 34-year-old Edgar Gallegos of Morristown and 38-year-old Armadi Imade of Sevierville.

Both made contact with undercover agents posing as a juvenile girl, the TBI said. The men then arranged a meeting with the undercover agents and paid to have sex with an underage girl, according to a release from the TBI.

On Thursday, Gallegos was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking a person for a commercial sex act. He was booked into the McMinn County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

On Friday, Imade was arrested and also charged with one count of trafficking a person for a commercial sex act. He was booked into the McMinn County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

The joint investigation was between the TBI, the Athens Police Department and the Office of the 10th District Attorney General.

The investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional arrests and charges.