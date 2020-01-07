TBI: Agents investigating officer-involved shooting Johnson City Tuesday evening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that a man was shot by a police officer in Johnson City Tuesday evening.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Johnson City around Tuesday evening.

According to a release from TBI, officers from the Johnson City Police Department received a report of a domestic disturbance just before 7 p.m. They said that the incident involved an intoxicated man at a home on McArthur Street.

Officers found the man standing in the middle of the street with a weapon, according to authorities. They said he refused to drop the gun and later pointed the gun at officers which resulted in one officer firing shots and hitting him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and TBI said no officers were injured. They said they are continuing to investigate the incident, and that findings will be shared with 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.