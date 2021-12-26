x
Crime

TBI and Sevier County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that killed two people

SCSO said that officers found two victims dead from gunshot wounds inside a home near Asheville Highway. The victims were father and daughter.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Christmas Eve according to Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said that Sevier County 911 received a call at 9:30m p.m. of a shooting at the 800 block of Asheville Highway. 

When officers arrived at the home, they found two dead victims, one man and one woman, inside suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Edward W. Atkins, 70, and Melissa J. Burgess-Smith, 43. They were father and daughter and lived in the home together.

According to law enforcement, TBI and SCSO are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

