Madisonville, Tenn. — An Athens man is accused of shooting and killing a man while they were both passengers in a car that crashed after the shooting.

According to the TBI, Christopher Garrett, 26, was in the front passenger seat of a car driven by a woman. Paul Strickland was sitting in the back seat.

On Sunday, as the car was traveling on Hwy. 411 in Madisonville, the two men started arguing. The woman said she heard a popping sound and saw Garrett slump over in his seat. As she started rushing towards a hospital, she crashed into another vehicle on 411.

After the crash, Strickland took off on foot into a wooded area, but was later arrested. He was charged with Criminal Homicide in Garrett's death. He's being held in the Monroe County jail.

TBI is part of a joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Madisonville Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and several other local law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, Paul Shane Strickland (DOB 02/07/1972) was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail on an open court bond.

