TBI: Blue Alert issued for man accused of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer in Erin, TN

ERIN, Tenn. — Alarms rang on phones across Tennessee Tuesday evening when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a BLUE Alert for a 32-year-old man.
They said BJ Brown was wanted by the Erin Police Department, in upper Middle Tennessee, for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 152 pounds. He has short, closely-shaved black hair with brown eyes.
The TBI said anyone with information about his location should reach out at 1-800-TBI-FIND.