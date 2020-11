According to the TBI, agents discovered Bryant attempted to hire someone to kill a person in East Tennessee.

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested a Camden man after uncovering a murder-for-hire plot.

Authorities took 40-year-old Caleb Bryant into custody Thursday and charged him with one count of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.

