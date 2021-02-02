TBI: Campbell County man arrested and charged in connection to weekend homicide

On May 2, deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting on Brickplant Lane in Jellico and found a woman dead inside a camper.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Campbell County man has been arrested after a homicide on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They said that on May 2, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Brickplant Lane in Jellico. They found Brenda Booth, 62, dead in a camper, according to a release.

Authorities said they identified Steven Zecchini, 56, from Jellico, as the main suspect. On Sunday evening, authorities charged him with criminal homicide.