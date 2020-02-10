TBI: Claiborne County nurse faces charges for forging hydrocodone prescriptions

Officials said that Kristen Ann Powell, 40, was using her position as a registered nurse to a New Tazewell medical facility forge prescriptions.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman in Claiborne County faces charges after officials said she used her position as a registered nurse at a medical facility to illegally get controlled substances.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that the Kristen Ann Powell, 40, forged prescriptions for hydrocodone between October 2019 and November 2019 for her personal use. She was working as a registered nurse at a New Tazewell medical facility at the time, according to a release.

On Tuesday, the Claiborne County Grand Jury indicted her with four counts of forgery, four counts of criminal simulation and four counts of obtaining prescriptions by fraud, according to a release from TBI.