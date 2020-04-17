MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The TBI is hoping the public can help track down a convicted sex offender.

Mason Douglas Wermy was convicted of child molestation in Washington in 2010.

His last known address was in Blount County, but he failed to register as a sex offender and authorities do not know where he is.

He is now wanted in Blount County for failure to register.

Wermy is 6'1 and has blue eyes and brown hair. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and hands.

Know where he is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.