WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn — An East Tennessee deputy has been arrested for assaulting a detainee who was handcuffed, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to NBC affiliate WCYB, Washington County Deputy Edwin Melvin Graybeal III is the son of Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

Deputy Graybeal is charged with assault and official misconduct.

The TBI said Deputy Graybeal assaulted the detainee in November 2018.

Graybeal turned himself in and was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $3,000 bond, TBI said.