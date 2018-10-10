Update 10/11/18:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that the two Rutherford County inmates who were on the run have been captured.

Previous 10/10/18:

Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped a Rutherford County detention center early Wednesday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, of Lynchburg and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, of Geneses Lane in Murfreesboro, overpowered a detention officer, climbed over the razor wire and escaped at about 12:40 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has placed them on the Top 10 Most Wanted list, offering up to a $2,500 reward each for information leading to their capture.

Teams of local and state officers are searching in the area near the county's adult detention center with K-9 tracks and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter. The detention center is located at 940 New Salem Road in Murfreesboro.

The assaulted detention officer has been treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics.

Both inmates were last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants, according to RCSO. Halfacre is being held for aggravated assault and Baxter is being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

If spotted, call 911 immediately and do not approach the inmates. Anyone with information about their location can call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

This is a developing story.

Dewayne Lee Halfacre. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Jonathan Cody Baxter (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved