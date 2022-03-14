TBI: Five suspects arrested for human trafficking in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Five men were arrested in Rhea County for seeking illicit sex from minors after an investigation involving multiple agencies.
According to TBI, the undercover operation was carried out over the course of two days beginning on March 10. Several state and federal agencies were involved in the operation including TBI, Dayton Police Department and Homeland Security.
TBI said five men have been arrested and are being held in Rhea County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
The names and charges of the suspects include:
- Eugenio D. Bautista of Dayton (23): Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, two counts especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Kevin S. Cormier of Spring City (54): Two counts Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.
- Devin Wayne Riddle of Chickamauga, GA (28): One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, one count Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Possession of Methamphetamine, one count Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.
- Kevin Ramirez Vasquez of Chattanooga (18): One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.
- Erik Alan Zeliski of Ooltewah (47): One count Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.