TBI: Five suspects arrested for human trafficking in Rhea County

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Five men were arrested in Rhea County for seeking illicit sex from minors after an investigation involving multiple agencies.

According to TBI, the undercover operation was carried out over the course of two days beginning on March 10. Several state and federal agencies were involved in the operation including TBI, Dayton Police Department and Homeland Security.

TBI said five men have been arrested and are being held in Rhea County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The names and charges of the suspects include: