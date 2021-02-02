TBI: Former Cocke Co. corrections officer indicted for conspiring with inmates to attack a man in jail

The TBI said the former officer conspired with inmates to harm another inmate back in December.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cocke County jailer is facing several charges after being accused of conspiring to harm an inmate who was attacked last December.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 4th District Attorney General James Dunn requested TBI agents in December to investigate allegations surrounding 24-year-old Joseph Tyree, who served as a corrections officer at the Cocke County Jail at the time.

The TBI said agents discovered Tyree had conspired to have a male inmate assaulted, and on December 3 -- several inmates carried out the attack, causing bodily harm to the victim.

Tyree is no longer employed as an officer.

On Monday, a Cocke County Grand Jury indicted Tyree on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, once count of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression.