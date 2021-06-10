TBI: Former Fentress County deputy indicted after selling AR-15; department weapon recovered

Derek C. Richards, 42, turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on $1,000 bond, according to the TBI.

A former Fentress County Sheriff's Office deputy is charged with official misconduct after authorities say he sold his agency-issued AR-15 rifle for personal gain.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a grand jury indicted Derek C. Richards, 42, last week. He turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Richards doesn't work at the Sheriff's Office anymore.

Authorities began investigating in October after "the Fentress County Sheriff's Department discovered possible misconduct," according to information from TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

"During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Richards, while serving as a deputy for the Fentress County Sheriff's Department, sold his agency issued AR-15 rifle for personal gain," Earhart's statement reads.

The semi-automatic rifle has been recovered.