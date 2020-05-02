LAFAYETTE, Tenn. — A woman who worked at a finance firm in Macon County is charged with stealing around $51,000 from customers' loan payments, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents began investigating Serena Swindle, 41, in March 2019. After allegations surfaced, Swindle resigned from her position at the firm, TBI said. They said they found information that led to her arrest on one count of theft over $10,000.

She was arrested Tuesday was booked into Macon County jail on a $3,500 bond, according to a press release from TBI.

