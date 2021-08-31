TBI: Former Texas police officer indicted in Sevier County deputy shooting

Officials said that Lee Rakun shot at officers after they were sent to respond to a domestic disturbance call in July.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sevier County man was indicted Monday in a shooting that involved police on July 13, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They said that Lee Rakun, 52, shot at officers after they responded to reports of a domestic disturbance. His daughter had called 911, saying that he had injured her brother.

Officials said that he injured a deputy in the shooting and they shot back at Rakun, striking him. Both he and the deputy were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a release from officials.

The Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments against Rakun for one county of attempted first-degree murder, and another count of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

On Tuesday, he was served in the Sevier County Jail, where is was already being held on charges from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.