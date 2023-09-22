TBI: Four people charged in Campbell County after woman's January overdose death

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said four people were charged following an investigation into a woman's fentanyl-related, overdose death in January.
According to a release from the TBI, agents joined with the Lafollette Police Department after Rosezetta Wilson Morris, 51, was found dead in her LaFollette home. Authorities said she overdosed from fentanyl toxicity.
Agents investigating her death determined that Helena Wilson, Latasha Wilson, Christy Wilson and Claude Collins were involved in distributing the drugs that caused her death.
On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury indicted all four people. Their charges are listed below.
- Helena Wilson: A count of second-degree murder, a count of Sell of Schedule II - Fentanyl, and a count of Delivery of Schedule II - Fentanyl.
- Latasha Wilson: A count of facilitation to second-degree murder
- Christy Wilson: A count of second-degree murder and a count of Delivery of Schedule II - Fentanyl
- Claude Collins, Jr.: A count of second-degree murder and a count of Sell of Schedule II – Fentanyl
Helena, Latasha and Claude were all arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on Friday. Christy was served in the Campbell County Jail, where she was already being held on unrelated charges.