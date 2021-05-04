TBI: Greeneville man arrested for arson after setting fire to his apartment building in 2019

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Greene County officers arrested 51-year-old Brian Manuel Tuesday on two counts of aggravated arson.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a grand jury indicted a man for a fire that happened at a Greeneville apartment in 2019.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Greene County officers arrested 51-year-old Brian Manuel Tuesday on two counts of aggravated arson.

On November 10, 2019, agents said they joined the Greeneville Police Department and Greeneville Fire Department on an investigation into a fire that happened at an apartment building on the 200 block of West Sevier Heights.

The investigation revealed the fire had been intentionally set, and the TBI said it later learned Manuel, who lived at the building, was responsible.