TBI: Hawkins County constable indicted on drug charges after taking drugs from suspects during traffic stops

According to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, William Creasy would take drugs from people during traffic stops to train K-9 drug detection dogs.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County Constable was indicted on drug charges Tuesday and was later booked at the Hawkins County Jail, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They said William Creasy, 67, was indicted with charges of casual exchange, official misconduct, simple possession and possession of a controlled substance without a license.

Agents from TBI started investigating a report that a constable had drugs in April. The report claimed that he took them off people during routine traffic stops and that he used the drugs to train K-9 detection dogs without proper documentation.